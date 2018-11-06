Milltown's 'forgotten monument' in urgent need of a tidy-up

LOCALS around Dungannon are calling on the local Council to do more to preserve historic pieces.

They have described a 100-year-old field gun positioned in the Council-owned Dickson Park in Milltown as “a forgotten monument”and in bad need of improvement works.

And with local towns and villages in the borough preparing to commemorate both World Wars, it is felt improvement work should be carried out to the local play park monument.

The field gun was bought in 1920 by the Dickson Family as part of a pair in London to commemorate the many men from the Milltown area who had joined up.

The other field gun was placed at the top of Ranfurly Road, but was melted down during WW2 for the war effort to make war material.

