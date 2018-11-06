8 °CWed, 07

Cookstown RAF Air Cadet instructors are flying high

COOKSTOWN- based RAF Air Cadet (RAFAC) Instructors Pilot Officer Conchubhar McHugh and his wife Sergeant Kathy McHugh have been recently recognised for their dedication to duty as youth leaders at Omagh Sqn RAFAC.

Conchubhar received the award for 'Best Commissioned Officer' and Kathy received the award for 'Best Adult Non-commissioned Officer'.

The couple have been with RAFAC for four and two years respectively.

Despite the demands of family and work life, the couple still manage to devote much of their spare time to supporting and developing young people from across the district.

Read more in this week's Mid-Ulster Courier.

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Alpha Newspaper Group

Characters left: 1500

BREAKING

Stay connected to us to get the latest news and updates.

Tyrone Courier

58 Scotch Street, Dungannon

BT70 1BD

Tel: 028 8772 2271