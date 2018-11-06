Cookstown RAF Air Cadet instructors are flying high

COOKSTOWN- based RAF Air Cadet (RAFAC) Instructors Pilot Officer Conchubhar McHugh and his wife Sergeant Kathy McHugh have been recently recognised for their dedication to duty as youth leaders at Omagh Sqn RAFAC.

Conchubhar received the award for 'Best Commissioned Officer' and Kathy received the award for 'Best Adult Non-commissioned Officer'.

The couple have been with RAFAC for four and two years respectively.

Despite the demands of family and work life, the couple still manage to devote much of their spare time to supporting and developing young people from across the district.

