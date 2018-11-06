8 °CWed, 07

Citizens Advice to rebrand after headquarters goes into administration

IT is very much business as usual for Citizens’ Advice branches in Mid-Ulster which are to rebrand after their Belfast regional headquarters went into administration.

The move comes after the Citizens’ Advice in England and Wales declined to take over administrative and training responsibilities for the body's 28 remaining offices in Northern Ireland.

Locally there are Citizens’ Advice offices situated at  William Street, Cookstown; Feeney's Lane, Dungannon and The Business Centre, Rainey Street, Magherafelt. 

