£30m Holy Trinity plan to be unveiled

A NEW multi-million pound school is to be built in Cookstown, with plans for the major investment to be unveiled to the public today, Tuesday.

A Pre-Application Public Information Event for the construction of the new 16,000m2, 1,300 pupil school for Holy Trinity College, Cookstown will take place today at the school from 3pm.

A planning application is the next step and will include the demolition of the existing buildings to make way for the state-of-the-art education facility, estimated to cost around £30million, on the existing school site at Chapel Street.

Proposals to replace the existing school, which has been in need of new facilities for at least two decades, with a modern new development were dogged with setbacks.

