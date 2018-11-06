£10 million Ann Street plans to go on display

A £10 million plan to bring investment, jobs, shops and a hotel to Dungannon’s Ann Street will be unveiled to the public tomorrow (Wednesday).

The vacant land in the centre of Dungannon has been empty for decades, but now plans are in place to ensure its regeneration.

The site will, if granted planning permission, be transformed into a mixed-use development including a hotel, retail units, car parking and a public realm.

The proposed new development on the site initially proposed for a Dunnes Stores, will open up an important gateway for Dungannon and be an important link between the west of the town and the main retail centre, with the Ann Street site in close proximity to Market Square and the town centre.

