Tears for Reece

MOURNERS at the funeral of a Draperstown man killed in a road crash have heard him described as a “young man who touched so many lives”.

Reece Kelly, 22, of Mallon Villas, was laid to rest yesterday, Monday, at St Columba’s Church, Straw.    Meanwhile, a teenager was taken to hospital with serious injuries after a vehicle struck a tree outside Castledawson on Sunday evening. The single vehicle collision is understood have happened at the Hillhead Road shortly before 7.05pm.

