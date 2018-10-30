Save Our Surgery

MID-ULSTER Council has called for the Permanent Secretary of the Department of Health to attend a meeting with them over the future of the troubled Northland Surgery.

The Health and Social Care Board has agreed to a meeting with the Council, which will be held next week.

And Dungannon Councillors have called for the Department’s Permanent Secretary, Richard Pengelly, to also attend the meeting.

Five of the six Councillors for Dungannon spoke on the ongoing troubles facing Northland Surgery, where the three remaining GPs have resigned their contract to provide general practice services at Northland.

That notice period will run up to 31st March, 2018, with future provision having to be arranged by health authorities by that date.

Read more in this week's Tyrone Courier.