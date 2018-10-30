Desertcreat Police site sale 'imminent'

A DEAL is being finalised for the sale of land planned for the former Police training college at Desertcreat.

Building work for the Fire Service Training College is well underway and due to open in February of next year on a 67-acre site, which leaves a massive 143 acres of surplus land which was due to house a joint Police, Prison Service and Fire training facility.

The Courier can report that the Policing Board, which owns the Desertcreat estate, between Cookstown and Dungannon, is in the final throes of disposing of the surplus land to a “public sector body” and the transfer is expected to be concluded over the coming weeks.

Read more in this week's Mid-Ulster Courier