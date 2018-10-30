10 °CThu, 01

Council hopes to 'resurrect' plans for Coalisland race track

MID-ULSTER Councillors have expressed their hope that the troubled racetrack planned for Coalisland will yet be built.

That is despite the company behind the ambitious plans for the Lake Torrent race track, Manna Developments, being placed in receivership.

Manna Developments claim that funding remains in place to deliver the track and their “focus remains on the delivery of Lake Torrent”.

It became apparent last month that the race track was severely delayed as it was announced that the scheduled round of the World Superbike Championship, which was supposed to be coming to Coalisland next year, had been postponed.

At the time, the blame had been placed on requests from planners to carry out extensive land surveys on old mineshafts on the sprawling site.

