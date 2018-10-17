Teenager charged with homeless man's murder refused bail

A MAGHERA teenager accused of murdering a homeless man in what Police described as a “brutal and unrelenting 45 minute attack”, has been refused bail.

Adrian Kozak, 18, of Craigmore Heights was denied bail after appearing at Magherafelt Magistrates Court via video link from Hydebank Prison.

Kozak, along with a 17-year-old male who cannot be identified because of his age, is accused of murdering fellow Polish national Piotr Krowka on March 31.

The 36-year-old’s remains were found in a former parochial house on Glen Road on April 3. A post mortem revealed he suffered a violent death caused by a blunt force trauma to his head, chest, abdomen and left arm.

Despite the co-accused being granted bail at Dungannon Juvenile Court the previous day, District Judge Paul Copeland refused Kozak’s bail application, stating he was satisfied by the Police’s evidence that if released the accused may endanger the public, be a potential flight risk and could interfere with witnesses.

