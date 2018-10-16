'WE ARE BEING LEFT BEHIND'

THE daughter of an RUC officer killed almost 43 years ago has claimed her family, and others who have suffered loss at the hands of the IRA, are being “left behind” and has called for a fresh investigation into her father’s death.

The eldest of three children, Shirley White, was just 15 when her 35-year-old father, Samuel Clarke, was shot by snipers while on mobile patrol in Clonavaddy, near Ballygawley, on 25th November 1975.

Speaking to the Tyrone Courier, Shirley revealed how she longs for answers, answers that she knows she may never get.

“I was not aware of what happened and I am still not aware. I want his memory to be kept alive by talking about his life and making sure we never forget him,” she said.

“There has been no conviction over his murder and I want the case reopened and to gain some sense of what actually happened, and with it, some closure.

