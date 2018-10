THE costs of creating a new observatory at Davagh Forest near Cookstown are going into orbit, the Courier can reveal.

Anticipated expense in building the ‘Dark Skies’ observatory, as it has been called, is skyrocketing by a third.

It had previously been anticipated that the cost of the Mid-Ulster Council backed stargazing project was £750,000, but it has now been revealed the cost has soared above £1 million.

