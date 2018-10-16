12 °CWed, 17

Lack of Brooke Street crossing condemned

FOLLOWING two accidents involving young children at a roundabout in Milltown, a member of the Milltown Area Community Association has hit out at the Department for Infrastructure’s failure to act.

For over 24 months the association has been calling for a pedestrian crossing to be implemented near the roundabout at Brooke Street.

However, when the association first approached the department, they were told that the crossing would not be necessary as there is not enough footfall in the area to warrant it.

They promised to review the situation following the opening of the shop. However, the shop has been open for over a year and still no review is forthcoming.

SRead more in this week's Tyrone Courier.

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Alpha Newspaper Group

Characters left: 1500

BREAKING

Stay connected to us to get the latest news and updates.

Tyrone Courier

58 Scotch Street, Dungannon

BT70 1BD

Tel: 028 8772 2271