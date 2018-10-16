Lack of Brooke Street crossing condemned

FOLLOWING two accidents involving young children at a roundabout in Milltown, a member of the Milltown Area Community Association has hit out at the Department for Infrastructure’s failure to act.

For over 24 months the association has been calling for a pedestrian crossing to be implemented near the roundabout at Brooke Street.

However, when the association first approached the department, they were told that the crossing would not be necessary as there is not enough footfall in the area to warrant it.

They promised to review the situation following the opening of the shop. However, the shop has been open for over a year and still no review is forthcoming.

SRead more in this week's Tyrone Courier.