Arrested development

THE old Stewartstown Police Station is being earmarked for significant development – and it is to be turned into holiday homes!

While in days gone by spending a night or two in Stewartstown Police Station would have been a less than desirable venue, people will soon be able to pay to spend a night on site, meaning visitors could well be paying to spend a night in the cells!

Plans have been lodged for the station, which was closed around 10 years ago, to become a self-catering holiday destination.

