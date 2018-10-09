Tributes paid to Cookstown fire victim

THE funeral of a young man who died in a house fire in Cookstown took place yesterday, Monday.

Nicky Stephen David Brownlee, 28, tragically passed away at the scene.

His funeral took place at his mother’s residence in Cookstown, followed by burial at New Cemetery in the town.

The Fire Service has said that the cause of the fire is believed to be accidental.

Mr Brownlee was found in the living room of his flat at Queens Avenue in Cookstown in the early hours of Friday morning.

