Progress finally made on Ann Street as consultation begins

FOLLOWING last week’s report in the Tyrone Courier about the lack of progress at Ann Street, the Tyrone Courier understands the consultation process has now begun.

It is understood that a Proposal of Application Notice (PAN) for the site has now been submitted to Mid-Ulster District Council’s planning department. This is not a planning application rather, it is notifying the Council of a 12 week community consultation process which will take place before a formal planning application is submitted.

The community consultation process will begin with a mail drop carried out within 400m of the proposed site.

