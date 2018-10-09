Betty hits the century!

A special occasion was marked at Nightingale Care Home last Friday as Mary Elizabeth (Betty) Benson celebrated her 100th birthday!

Friends, family and well wishers gathered to congratulate Betty on reaching such a milestone.

When asked for the secret to such a long life by the Courier, the quick-witted Ms Benson said: “I have absolutely no idea. I have always lived my life how I wanted to and did things the way I wanted to do them.

“Taking early retirement has allowed me to make the most of my life and I have certainly enjoyed it so far.”

