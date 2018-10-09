Farewell, Millar

THE funeral took place yesterday (Monday) of former Sovereign Grand Master of the Royal Black Institution and Cookstown man, Millar Farr.

He passed away on Friday night, 5th October following a battle with illness at the age of 76.

His funeral was held in a packed First Cookstown Presbyterian Church.

Among those who paid tribute to Mr Farr were his son Ivan and spokespersons for both the Orange Order and the Royal Black Institution.

Mourners heard him described as “a role model” and “a true gentleman.”

See more in this week's Mid-Ulster Courier