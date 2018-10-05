11 °CSat, 06

Man dies in Cookstown house fire

A man in his 20s has died following a house fire in Cookstown.

A spokesperson for the PSNI confirmed the fire started around 2.30am in the Queen's Avenue area of the town.

"An investigation into the cause of the fire, which is not believed to be suspicious, has now commenced," said the spokesperson.

Cookstown UUP Cllr Trevor Wilson described the fire in the flat in Cookstown which claimed the life of a young man as a 'terrible tragedy'.

"This is an awful shock for the people of Monrush and Cookstown. My thoughts and prayers are with the family of the deceased at this very sad time."

