Kildress family to the rescue as Mid-Ulster foodbank runs low

Energy, Mind & Body HQ of Molesworth Street Cookstown, in conjunction with Mid-Ulster Community Support Network have been operating a food bank for the past nine weeks, gathering, storing, sanitising, packing and delivering much needed food parcels to those in need all over the Mid-Ulster area.

They have delivered over 500 food parcels to date and have done so without any Government funding, relying solely on the generosity of local people and businesses to sustain their mission.

It came to the attention of Kildress man Des Keenan and his daughter Aisling Conway that the food bank was in danger of running out of food and as a result they decided to organise a one day event at their two local supermarkets in Kildress – Loughran's Stores, Dunnamore Road and Kildress Filling Station.

As a result they were able to restock the food bank with supplies thanks to the help of the local public.

