Castledawson man on furlough scoops £300,000 on scratch card!

Monday 11 May 2020 20:09
A FURLOUGHED kitchen paint sprayer from Castledawson is celebrating a dramatic change of fortune after winning a massive £300,000 on a National Lottery Scratchcard.
Full details in Tuesday's Mid-Ulster Courier!
