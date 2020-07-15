Woman dies following Coalisland crash

A WOMAN has sadly died following a two-vehicle road traffic collision on Ballynakilly Road in Coalisland yesterday evening (Tuesday 14th July).

The collision was reported shortly before 9:10pm.

Police attended the scene along with other emergency services.

The female driver of a Renault Modus was treated at the scene but sadly passed away.

The driver of a Volkswagen Golf was uninjured.

Inspector Lucas is appealing to anyone who witnessed the collision, or who may have captured dash cam footage, to contact them on 101, quoting reference number 1981 of 14/07/20.

