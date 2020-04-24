Coronavirus related deaths in over 40 nursing homes

A TOTAL of 64 more people have died after testing positive for Covid-19 than had been previously reported.

According to figures released by NISRA (Northern Ireland Statistics and Research Agency), there was a total of 276 Covid-19 related deaths in Northern Ireland up to last Friday, 17th April.

Of the 276 total deaths involving Covid-19 occurring up to 17th April, 166 (60.1%) occurred in hospital, 93 (33.7%) in care homes, three (1.1%) in hospices and 14 (5.1%) occurred at private addresses or other locations.

The 96 deaths in care homes and hospices involved 44 separate establishments.

There have been 5,245 deaths from any cause registered in the year-to-date, 30.3% of which (1,589) were classified as ‘respiratory’.

The number and proportion of respiratory deaths is actually lower in the year-to-date than the 5-year average of 1,613 (31.7%).