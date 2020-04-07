Archbishop-elect of Armagh offers prayers for Prime Minister

THE Archbishop-elect of Armagh and Bishop of Clogher, the Rt Revd John McDowell, has offered prayers for the Prime Minister.

It was revealed last night that the UK premier had been admitted to intensive care after his condition deteriorated following the news last week that he had been diagnosed with Covid-19.

Rev John McDowell prayed for Boris Johnson as well as his fiancee Carrie Symonds and their unborn child.

The Archbishop-elect shared the prayer online, saying: "We pray this morning especially for Boris Johnson and his partner, Carrie Symonds, and the child that she carries.

"We pray that they would be safe in your hands."