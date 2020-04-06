Clogher Valley Show cancelled due to Covid-19 concerns

THE Clogher Valley Show 2020 has been cancelled by organisers, amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

It was due to be held on Wednesday, 29th July this year, but, in a facebook post, organisers confirmed it would not be going ahead.

They said: "Following a very difficult decision we announce the cancellation of Clogher Valley Show 2020.

"We felt we had no other option but to cancel. The health and well being of everyone is a priority in these very unprecedented times.

"We look forward to seeing you all again on the 28th July, 2021."

