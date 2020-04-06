BREAKING: All Twelfth of July parades this year cancelled due to Covid-19 pandemic

There will be no Twelfth of July parade this year.

ALL Twelfth of July parades in Northern Ireland this year will be cancelled, the Courier can confirm.

The various demonstrations throughout the country were due to take place on Monday, 13th July due to the Twelfth falling on a Sunday this year.

Demonstrations locally were due to be held in venues including Castlecaulfield and Armagh.

However, due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, all parades have been cancelled.

It is not yet decided whether the scheduled venues will host parades instead in 2021, the centenary of the foundation of Northern Ireland.

And the Orange Order also says it is working on ways to commemorate the anniversary of the Battle of the Boyne this year.

