Police urge teens to come forward with Greenvale evidence

THE Head of the PSNI's Serious Crime Branch has urged anyone who was at the Greenvale on St Patrick's night to share any information they have with Police.

At a media briefing held on Tuesday morning Detective Superintendent Raymond Murray extended his sympathies to the families of Morgan Barnard, Lauren Bullock and Connor Currie, the three teenagers who tragically lost their lives and revealed that they have already spoken to a number of witnesses.

“Over a day into our investigation I can tell you we have already traced the identities of over 160 witnesses and have already spoken to a number of young people who were in the queue at the Greenvale Hotel on Sunday night. Arrangements have been made to speak to many more over the coming days.



“I want to thank everyone who has spoken with us so far, however, there is still a significant number of people who were there that night, in the queue.

"I need them to come forward to speak to the Police so we can understand what happened. Initial CCTV viewing would lead us to estimate that perhaps as many as 400 people were in the queue or car park at that time."

Detective Superintendent Murray also sought to assure concerned parents that there children will not be in any trouble, despite being underage and attempting to enter a licences premises.



“A number of parents have indicated they are concerned that their children, who may have been underage, were trying to enter a licensed premises. I want to reassure you, the focus of our investigation is not the age of people who were at the event," he said.

"It is about trying to find answers for the families of the three teenagers who tragically died – we need to know what you saw so the heartbroken families of Connor, Lauren and Morgan know what happened to their children.



“I would urge parents to talk with your children, support them and encourage them to come forward and tell their story to police so we can get an accurate picture of events that night.



“Talk to your children, reassure them – we know they may be scared – but again I can assure you we are only interested in establishing what happened. Their account of events on Sunday night could be crucial to establishing how Connor, Lauren and Morgan died.



“There are a number of ways you can talk to us."



Detectives can be contacted at the dedicated incident room at Dungannon police station by calling 101, extension 53055.

You can visit the dedicated room at the Burnavon Arts Centre in Cookstown – this is open from 10am this morning (Tuesday 19th March)

Anyone with any information, images or footage can also pass it to police via the following link: https://mipp.police.uk/operation/PSNI19O08-PO1.