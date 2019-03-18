School pays tribute to 'shining light' killed in Cookstown disco tragedy

THE Principal of St Patrick's College, Dungannon has described the student who lost her life in the Cookstown disco tragedy as a lady with a 'bright future'.

Year 13 pupil Lauren Bullock, 17, was one of three people who lost their lives on St Patrick's Day night in Cookstown.

In a statement, St Patrick's College's Principal, Catherine McHugh, described Lauren as "a beautiful girl, a shining light in our school community."

"She gave generously of her time and talents. She was a leader among her peers and a quiet strong and loyal presence. A treasured friend and capable young lady with a bright future," she said.

"Our thoughts are with her parents, her family and her friends in the coming days as they try to come to terms with their immeasurable loss."

The school opened at 1pm today (Monday) and will be open from the same time (Tuesday) tomorrow for pupils wishing to gather and receive support.

St Patrick's Academy, Dungannon, opened at 2pm today (Monday) to allow pupils to participate in a prayer service for Connor Currie and Morgan Barnard.