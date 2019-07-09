Moyola members to marshall Open's 8th tee

MOYOLA members are looking forward to marshalling the 8th hole during The Open at Portrush.

In total some 62 members of Moyola will look after the 8th tee, 8th fairway and 8th green.

All have attended an R&A training course and are the only local club which will be represented at the Open.

Meanwhile, the Seed Environmental Stableford Open took place on Saturday and there was joy for Bryan O’Neill who finished first with 39pts.

Seed Environmental Stableford Open

1st Bryan O'Neill 39 pts (BB9); 2nd Graham Kirkpatrick 39pts (BL6 F9); 3rd David Simpson 39pts; Gross Damian McCusker 73; 3 to 10 Dean Crawford 34pts; 11 to 13 David Hodgen 37pts (BB9); 14 to 17 Geoffery Caskey 38pts; 18+ Neal Hastings 38pts; Senior Patrick O'Kane 36pts (BB9).

GMT Furniture Stableford

1st Jarlath Shaw 38pts (BB9); 2nd Patrick McCloskey 38pts (BB9); 3rd Conor McElhinney 38pts (BB9); Gross Dean Crawford 74; 3 to 10 Kenny Averell 37pts; 11 to 17 John Mackle 38pts (BB9); 18+ John Logue 37pts (BL3); Senior Hugh Glackin 37pts (BB9).