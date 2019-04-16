Hagan and Quinn drive-in at Dungannon

THE weather was fine but decidedly chilly and breezy for the large group of golfers who joined the Captain Kieran Hagan and Lady Captain Anne Quinn for the annual Captains’ Drive In at Dungannon Golf Club.

In total, 26 pairs of men and women competed in the mixed greensomes competition which was played on the front, nine whilst the back nine holes were filled with men playing a stableford singles competition.

After watching the Captains drive off the first tee, the members dispersed to find their way to their designated tees, ready for a shotgun start.

Anthony Cush fired the shot at 6pm and the players began battling it out on the course - the competition was intense yet there were many smiles and laughs.

In a busy clubhouse, filled with golfers regaling their stories of near misses, slices and hooks, the Captain and Lady Captain presented prizes to the following:

Mixed Greensomes Competition

1st: Lorna Stewart & Gordon McMullan 33.6

2nd: Alan & Alexis Davidson 35.1

3rd: June Garvin & Martin McGurk 35.6

Men’s Stableford Competition

1st: Petey McGrath 21 pts

2nd: Colm Kirkpatrick 20 pts

Immediately afafterward, ‘A Night at the Races’ began.

Expertly led by Martin McCarron. The atmosphere was tense as the audience watched the horses race but there was much craic and the night was very entertaining.

Thanks to the Captain, Kieran, Lady Captain, Anne and the President, Lorraine, for organizing this very successful fundraising event.

Thanks also to the members for supporting it and to the local businesses and families who sponsored races: Main sponsor – J Aidan Kelly Architects, Wink Brows & Beauty, Today’s Extra Donaghmore, Harry Black Ltd Wallpaper & Paints, Dungannon, Noel Bullock & family, Brendan Cullen.

Ivan Kerr – Storey Menswear, Sean T Hughes, Peter Dolan, Jarleth Faloon, Alastair Fleming – Dungannon Golf Shop, Sean Coary & Colm Fox, Packie McNamee – Taylor Signs, Sammy Wilson Builders, Cavanagh Kelly Accountants.

Peter Hughes Electrical, Joe Cavlan Meats, Mortgage Angels, J J Quinn & Co Electrical Ltd, R J Stockdale & Sons and Harry McCourt – GWHS.

Cup Victory for Sarah

Opening the weekly Tuesday Presentation, Lady Captain, Ann Quinn welcomed those present and said she hoped everyone enjoyed playing under the beautiful blue skies and warm sunshine.

Competition Secretary. Sarah Rafferty then announced the competition results.

Winter Eclectic: (base card and opportunity to change Hole Score in each subsequent Round -Jan- March)

Winner: Ursula Hughes Runner UP: Jane Rankin.

Dolly Moore Cup:

Winner: Sarah Rafferty 36 pts (playing off her new 6 handicap)

Runner Up: Jayne Henry 34 pts. Sarah Rafferty x2 Ann Currie and Karen Hetherington one each.

Lady Captain Ann, thanked Sarah for checking the Cards and wished the three Club Teams well for their matches during the week:

Anne Smith’s Minor Cup Team are away to Foyle Golf Club on Wednesday, and Pauline Campbell’s Challenge Cup Team are away to Moyola with Maeve McVeigh’s Senior Tyrone and Fermanagh Team away in Strabane.

Unfortunately there was a a 4-1 defeat in Foyle but we can only hope for a complete turnaround when we entertain Foyle in Dungannon on Sunday, 28th April.

Next week’s competition is the Hazel McKee Trophy and Peggy Nelson Qualifier.