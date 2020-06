A RECYCLING plant in Cookstown has been closed until further notice after a major fire broke out at the facility at the weekend.

The fire occurred on Saturday evening 30th May at Cookstown Recycling Centre situated on Molesworth Road, on the outskirts of the town centre.

It is understood the blaze was the result of an accidental ignition and confined to a wood stock pile at the centre.

More details in this week's Courier...