Ballygawley mum Arlene juggles family and study while on the front line fighting coronavirus

Ballygawley mum Arlene juggles family and study while on the front line fighting coronavirus
Name Last Name

Reporter:

Name Last Name

COMMITTING to Higher Education while holding down a full-time job or caring for a young family presents enormous challenges for anyone.

However, Arlene Kelly, who is mother to three young children – Danai (4), Fiadh (2), Aodha (11 months) – is an inspiration to anyone considering taking the leap towards balancing a busy work and family life.

Arlene, from Ballygawley, recently achieved a Foundation Degree in Health and Social Care at South West College, while working for the Marie Curie Community Nursing Service.

Full story in this week's Tyrone Courier

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Alpha Newspaper Group

Characters left: 1500

BREAKING

Stay connected to us to get the latest news and updates.

Tyrone Courier

58 Scotch Street, Dungannon

BT70 1BD

Tel: 028 8772 2271