Aughnacloy lady's May challenge for Tearfund

Aughnacloy lady's May challenge for Tearfund
Name Last Name

Reporter:

Name Last Name

JUST as Northern Ireland went into lockdown, Sarah Buchanan, from Aughnacloy, heard about '5km A Day in May' - a fundraising challenge created by a group of runners for global development and aid charity Tearfund.

Sarah, who usually lives in Spain but is at home to be with her mother during lockdown, is aiming to run 100km during the month and is well on her way to meeting her target.

Full details in this week's Tyrone Courier

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Alpha Newspaper Group

Characters left: 1500

BREAKING

Stay connected to us to get the latest news and updates.

Tyrone Courier

58 Scotch Street, Dungannon

BT70 1BD

Tel: 028 8772 2271