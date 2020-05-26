Aughnacloy lady's May challenge for Tearfund

JUST as Northern Ireland went into lockdown, Sarah Buchanan, from Aughnacloy, heard about '5km A Day in May' - a fundraising challenge created by a group of runners for global development and aid charity Tearfund.

Sarah, who usually lives in Spain but is at home to be with her mother during lockdown, is aiming to run 100km during the month and is well on her way to meeting her target.

Full details in this week's Tyrone Courier