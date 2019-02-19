Monaghan inflict hurlers' first league defeat

Tyrone...........................................................2-13

Monaghan.....................................................4-12

TYRONE suffered their first National Hurling League defeat of the season, going down by five points at home to Monaghan at Healy Park.

It was a disappointing outcome to a highly competitive contest, particularly as the Red Hands looked to be on course as they made a positive start to the game, easing into a six points lead.

Tyrone started the day as Division 3A leaders, while the Farney men travelled to Omagh looking for their first point of the campaign following two defeats.

Damien Casey’s well taken twelfth minute goal helped his side to a 1-5 to 0-2 lead, but the visitors were in determined mood, and two Mark Treanor goals and two more strikes from Stephen Lambe saw them take both points.

Monaghan had the Castleblayney contingent back in their side, and they certainly made a difference, brining added quality to the challenge.

While Casey finished with 1-7, the home side’s finishing was below par, and they hot 11 wides, many of them from straightforward scoring positions, which were to cost them dearly in the end.

