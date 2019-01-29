Honouring Sean Cavanagh

THIS Friday well known names across the GAA community will descend upon the Ryandale in Moy to honour Sean Cavanagh’s commitment and dedication to inter-county football.

Organised and run by his local home club, An Mhaigh Tír na nÓg, club chairman Francie McQuade said “We are very proud of Sean and what he has achieved in his inter-county career. He has represented his county at the highest level, made the club proud, and honoured its name and ethos with pride and integrity. For that, we will be forever grateful.

By hosting a night like this, it is a small way of saying thank you to Sean. The club held a similar night for Ryan Mellon and Philip Jordan when they retired from inter-county football in 2013. It was a great night and people still talk about meeting the likes of Tomás Ó Sé and Padraig Joyce.

