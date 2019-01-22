Sludden targets strong start against Kerry

JANUARY will not release its icy grip for another few days yet, but Tyrone are already battle-hardened and primed for a searing hot start to the season.

With five Dr McKenna Cup games banked, the Red Hands travel to Killarney with momentum for Sunday’s high profile NFL opener against Kerry.

And Niall Sludden says it’s vital they make the most of a solid pre-season and use it to their advantage as they target a strong start to the League on the back of a fiercely competitive McKenna Cup final against Armagh.

“It was a great tough battle, and you don’t want to be heading down sleep-walking down to Killarney, so it was a great test for us.

