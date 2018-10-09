Ardboe snatch defeat from jaws of victory

Killyclogher....................................... 2-9

Ardboe.............................................. 1-9

(AET)

ARDBOE had victory snatched from their grasp in the dying moments of a dramatic LCC Tyrone Senior Football Championship semi-final as Killyclogher dragged themselves back from the dead and pushed on for victory in extra-time.

The lough shore men, who have not won the O’Neill Cup since 1988, led by three points in stoppage time, but conceded a goal as Killyclogher came storming back with a late rally.

It was heart-breaking for the Rossas as they lost out in added time, and Killyclogher went through to set up a meeting with Coalisland in the final, a repeat of the 2016 decider.

