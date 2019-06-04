Cookstown Youth host fun night

COOKSTOWN Youth Football Club would like to thank everyone who attended the club’s end of season celebration and fun night on Friday 31st May, it certainly was a fun filled, exciting night.

On Friday night the Children played Football Matches, had Bouncy Castles, Football Darts, Laser Tag, Bumper Cars and Face Painting. Also special guests in attendance included Deadpool, PJ Masks, Paw Patrol & Star Wars.

The all-important results from Friday's BIG Games of Players v Parents

U12s Players 5 -7 Parents

U14s Players 3 – 3 Parents and 4 in the ambulance!!

U16s/18s Players 0 – 3 Parents

Managers Match Report for U16s / U18s v Players

The parents showed the kids who it is done as they won 3-0.

In truth, it could have been more but for some poor finishing by a certain Killymoon player.

The defence was resolute with Rod (minus ponytail) in the centre of defence taking everything out of the air with the team marshalled by the unbeatable Hunterman.

Mickey Leek took no prisoners and Biggers used his pace up front to always be a threat.

We would like to thank our Coaches, Board, Members, Sponsors and Suppliers and Mid Ulster District Council and all who helped out and made tonight possible.