Mural of Cookstown footballing heroes to be unveiled

A MURAL depicting three of Cookstown’s footballing heroes looks set to be officially unveiled.

Aaron Hughes, Stuart Dallas and Raymond McCoy, all of whom have been capped by Northern Ireland, are being honoured for the distinction they’ve brought the town and district over the years.

It comes at a fitting time as Northern Irish great Aaron Hughes looks set to call it time on his glittering career. Hughes has had the most international appearances of the trio with 112, Stuart Dallas boasts 36, and Raymond McCoy has one.

Cookstown North Community is carrying out the work with support from Sperrin Cultural Awareness.

The mural is being erected in the Millburn Park area of the town and is nearing its completion after work began during the Easter break.

“We in Cookstown North Community Group like to make a difference to people and the place we live,” said a group spokesperson.

“During a walk round the estate with the Housing Executive and Keith Buchanan MLA back in January the idea came about to put something on the wall to try and prevent unsightly graffiti.

“That idea is now going to be a reality with the support of all three players and Sperrin Cultural Awareness Magherafelt.

“We would like to thank all those involved with this project and like to see it being completed to add a feature to the area instead of graffiti. We think it is only right that these three individuals that have given so much to sport and are from Cookstown deserve to be recognised where they were brought up in some small way.

“We in Cookstown North are doing this small gesture in recognition of them.”

Sperrin Cultural Awareness Association (SCAA) was established in 2007 and has worked to empower disaffected communities, raise mutual understanding of cultural traditions, engage with marginalised young people and develop communities commented

“On consultation with Keith Buchanan MLA and Cookstown North Community Group we were delighted to offer assistance and resource to this project,” a SCAA spokesperson said.

“The connection between local players and the community is duly recognised and this project will add value to the legacy of their great achievements.”