Swifts adamant Lindsay is 'going nowhere'

Swifts adamant Lindsay is 'going nowhere'
Name Last Name

Reporter:

Name Last Name

DUNGANNON Swifts have moved quickly to downplay reports linking manager Kris Lindsay with the Glentoran job.

Lindsay, who also works for the Irish FA, is widely regarded as a young manager with an exciting career ahead of him.

Speculation about the move grew on Tuesday. Current Glens assistant manger, Paul Millar, has close links with Lindsay, having worked alongside the former defender for over six years at Glenavon.

"The first I heard of all this was when my phone started buzzing," said Dungannon Swifts' Chairman Keith Boyd.

"I was not aware of it and Kris was not aware of it. He is under contract at Dungannon Swifts and he is not going anywhere."

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Alpha Newspaper Group

Characters left: 1500

BREAKING

Stay connected to us to get the latest news and updates.

Tyrone Courier

58 Scotch Street, Dungannon

BT70 1BD

Tel: 028 8772 2271