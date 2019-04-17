Swifts adamant Lindsay is 'going nowhere'

DUNGANNON Swifts have moved quickly to downplay reports linking manager Kris Lindsay with the Glentoran job.

Lindsay, who also works for the Irish FA, is widely regarded as a young manager with an exciting career ahead of him.

Speculation about the move grew on Tuesday. Current Glens assistant manger, Paul Millar, has close links with Lindsay, having worked alongside the former defender for over six years at Glenavon.

"The first I heard of all this was when my phone started buzzing," said Dungannon Swifts' Chairman Keith Boyd.

"I was not aware of it and Kris was not aware of it. He is under contract at Dungannon Swifts and he is not going anywhere."