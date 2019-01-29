Hutchinson wins Cookstown Youth ball run

The CYFC Ball Run took place over the Christmas period and the winners were as follows:

1st Prize of £100 Rodney Hutchinson; 2nd Prize of £75 Aaron Davidson; 3rd Prize of £50 Brian Megarry; 4th Prize of £25 Amy Sheehy

Top sellers in the club this year went to: Kia Lamont of the U14s and Tom Pitts of the U13s

We also had a few top sellers in their teams including: Alfie Smyth and Corey McMullan of the U10s and Alex Dallas of the U12s.

This has now become an annual event for the club and is a vital fundraiser to help CYFC continue to deliver our services to the community that we are very proud of and we thank you all for your support in this fundraiser.