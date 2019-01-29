Hutchinson wins Cookstown Youth ball run

The CYFC Ball Run took place over the Christmas period and the winners were as follows:

1st Prize of £100 Rodney Hutchinson; 2nd Prize of £75 Aaron Davidson; 3rd Prize of £50 Brian Megarry; 4th Prize of £25 Amy Sheehy 

Top sellers in the club this year went to: Kia Lamont of the U14s and Tom Pitts of the U13s 

We also had a few top sellers in their teams including: Alfie Smyth and Corey McMullan of the U10s and Alex Dallas of the U12s.

This has now become an annual event for the club and is a vital fundraiser to help CYFC continue to deliver our services to the community that we are very proud of and we thank you all for your support in this fundraiser.

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Alpha Newspaper Group

Characters left: 1500

BREAKING

Stay connected to us to get the latest news and updates.

Tyrone Courier

58 Scotch Street, Dungannon

BT70 1BD

Tel: 028 8772 2271