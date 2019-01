THE Swifts have bolstered their goalkeeping options with the signature of former Republic of Ireland youth international Evan Moran.

The 21-year-old from Dublin played for his country at U18 and U16 level and has previously turned out for West Brom and, latterly, League of Ireland side Bray Wanderers.

He will provide competiton for Linfield loanee Alex Moore between the sticks.

