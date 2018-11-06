Sky Blues Reserves find winning formula

Magherafelt Sky Blues Reserves...........11

Sperrin Athletic.......................................0

MAGHERAFELT Sky Blues Reserves got back to winning ways with an 11-0 victory over Sperrin Athletic at Spires Park on Saturday afternoon with the goals coming from Anthony O’Neill (2), Benny Heron (2), Ciaran McKeever (2), Declan Martin (2), Mark McGrogan, Ryan Devine and Sean Og Monaghan.

The reserves next fixture sees them take on Eglinton in the North West Junior Cup at Meadowbank 3G on Saturday, 10th November with a 1.30pm start.

The club are still on the lookout for a permanent manager or player/manager for our reserve team who compete in the Coleraine & District Premier League.

With the first team’s season properly up and running a permanent manager for the reserve team is required.

If anyone is interested in a management or player/manager role, please contact club secretary Ciaran Hurl on 07730619172 or ciaran.hurl@gmail.com

Due to increasing playing numbers we are constantly on the look out for more and more coaches/volunteers to help out within the club.

We are able to assist in getting you the relevant qualifications and if this is something which interests you, please contact Youth Officer Chris Brady on 077 2543 4522

The popular mini soccer program (now sponsored by Cathcart’s Centra) continues every Saturday, 10-11am and has now moved indoors at Meadowbank Sports Arena for the foreseeable future.

This is open for all children, boys and girls, from 2014 to primary school! This is a great way to ease the kids into a football team environment, learning the basic skills, keeping them active as well as having fun.

Tickets for the club’s annual Christmas draw fundraiser are not available for purchase, and this year is the biggest year yet in terms of prizes on offer. We are giving away £2,000 in cash prizes, with top prize being £1,000!

All tickets are available from all coaches and committee members or they can be bought online through our klubfunder website