Smart Ballycastle United pick apart Sky Blues' reserves in six goal thriller

Magherafelt Sky Blues Res...........2

Ballyastle United..........................4

MAGHERAFELT Sky Blues Reserve team suffered a 4-2 defeat at the hands of Ballycastle United in an entertaining game at Spires Park on Saturday afternoon.

Ballycastle took an early lead when they capitalised on a defensive lapse. The Blues then grew into the game and started to create plenty of chances only to find the Ballycastle ’keeper in top form.

The Blues finally got a deserved equaliser with Anthony O’Neill equalised before half-time..

