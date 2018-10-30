Smart Ballycastle United pick apart Sky Blues' reserves in six goal thriller

Dungannon Councillors to meet with health chiefs on Northland Surgery
Magherafelt Sky Blues Res...........2
Ballyastle United..........................4
MAGHERAFELT Sky Blues Reserve team suffered a 4-2 defeat at the hands of Ballycastle United in an entertaining game at Spires Park on Saturday afternoon.
Ballycastle took an early lead when they capitalised on a defensive lapse. The Blues then grew into the game and started to create plenty of chances only to find the Ballycastle ’keeper in top form.
The Blues finally got a deserved equaliser with Anthony O’Neill equalised before half-time..
