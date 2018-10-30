10 °CThu, 01

Killymoon take the spoils on Cookstown derby day

Killymoon Rangers........................3

Cookstown Olympic.......................1

KILLYMOON took the field of play on Saturday past to face local rivals Cookstown Olympic at Beechway Playing Fields.

The two long-serving Cookstown clubs have met dozens of times throughout the years, with the matches always proving very competitive, regardless of the division or league, either side was in.

This game was to be no different, only now, both teams are in the exact same division, vying for important points.

Manager Graeme McKenzie, taking charge of his first derby, was missing a few important squad players, and so opted to reshuffle the formation and personnel for this game.

