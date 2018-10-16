12 °CWed, 17

Sky Blues edge Celts in five goal thriller

Sky Blues......................3

Dungiven Celtic............2

MAGHERAFELT Sky Blues were on the road again in the NI Intermediate league and made it two wins from two with a hard fought win over neighbours Dungiven Celtic on Saturday afternoon.

Despite the terrible weather conditions where it rained throughout the entirety of the contest the standard of the game was exceptional and was end to end from the first whistle to the last.

The Sky Blues made six changes from last weeks opening league win and handed a debut to new signing Benny Heron as well as the returning Ryan Devine.

