Sorry Swifts slump to another defeat

Dungannon Swifts.....................................0

Warrenpoint..............................................2

DUNGANNON Swifts tasted defeat for the sixth time in 10 games as Warrenpoint made their mark at Stangmore Park.

Just three minutes into the game, Dungannon Swifts found themselves on the back foot as Alex Moore’s attempted long pass found the feet of Warrenpoint’s O’Connor, who took it under control, dashed past Hegarty and slotted calmly into the back of the net.

They could have had a second moments later when, from a corner, Marc Griffin rose highest but his effort was cleared off the line by Mark Patton.

Things then went from bad to worse for Kris Lindsay who was forced into a change in the 11th minute as Rhyss Campbell pulled up injured.

