Dungannon centre has youth at heart

AS the reality of COVID 19 hit us all, it was inevitable that society was about to lose out on so much.

And young people are no exception.

Daily social practices that everyone took for granted had been taken away in a snap due to the coronavirus pandemic, to be replaced with uncertainty over the future.

Dungannon Youth Resource Centre is a thriving hub of excitement from Monday to Saturday each week and suddenly it, like all other clubs, shops and businesses, have been closed down for the foreseeable future.

Staff, while staying apart, came together to put a plan in place for a week of activities online. A week turned into a fortnight and the local Youth Resource Centre soon realised that a long term plan was needed.

