Hope for Cookstown 100 road races

THE 2020 KDM Hire Cookstown ‘100’ should have been under starter’s orders this coming weekend, but unfortunately, with 'Stay at Home' restrictions in place due to the coronavirus pandemic, the meeting has been put on hold for the time being, writes Baylon McCaughey.

However, all is not lost as the local Club has applied for another date for the races later in the year on 12th September.

The Mid-Ulster Courier understands the Club is working hard and doing its utmost to ensure that the Cookstown ‘100’ may be the only road race that may take place this year.