"Kilronan's Stars come out for Christmas”

Name Last Name

Reporter:

Name Last Name

Kilronan School, Magherafelt staged their Christmas show “Kilronan's Stars come out for Christmas”. See two pages of photos in this week's Mid-Ulster Courier.

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Alpha Newspaper Group

Characters left: 1500

BREAKING

Stay connected to us to get the latest news and updates.

Tyrone Courier

58 Scotch Street, Dungannon

BT70 1BD

Tel: 028 8772 2271